Late surge puts Spieth in control at Glen Oaks

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Spieth put together another back nine filled with birdies and built a three-shot lead going into the final round of The Northern Trust.

Spieth seized control with three straight birdies starting on the 14th hole at Glen Oaks Club. He shot 31 on the back nine for a 6-under 64 to match the low round of the tournament. Spieth has never lost on the PGA Tour when leading by two shots or more going into the final round.

Dustin Johnson holed a 4-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 3-under 67 to cut into the deficit Saturday and get into the final pairing.

Spieth shot a 30 on the back nine on Friday.

The 24-year-old Texan will be going for his fourth victory this year.