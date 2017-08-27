Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions put Hill on IR, sign Lott for DL help

August 27, 2017 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Jordan Hill on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

The Lions also announced Sunday that they have signed free agent defensive tackle Derrick Lott.

Detroit has already been without defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, who went down with a severe Achilles tendon injury in the team’s first preseason game.

Hill played in four games last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was with Seattle the previous three seasons.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Lott spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders during the 2016 preseason. Prior to that, he was on Tampa Bay’s practice squad during the 2015 season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.