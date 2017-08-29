Listen Live Sports

Liverpool signs Naby Keita from Leipzig for next season

August 29, 2017 5:55 am
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Naby Keita from German club Leipzig for next season.

Liverpool announced the transfer of the 22-year-old Guinea midfielder on Tuesday without disclosing a fee. British media reported Liverpool has activated a release clause of 48 million pounds ($62 million), which would be a club record.

Keita, a dynamic central midfielder, scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga games last season and helped Leipzig finish in second place. The team will play in the Champions League this season for the first time.

Keita says his “commitment to RBL remains absolute” and that “until I join my new club next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

