Lynx top Fever 80-69 for 6th 25-win season in 7 years

August 30, 2017 9:02 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 18 points, Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (25-7) won its 25th game for the sixth time in seven years and moved a game in front of Los Angeles for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Seimone Augustus added 14 points for Minnesota, which beat Indiana by a WNBA record 59 points when the two teams met on Aug. 18.

Moore’s layup late in the second quarter capped Minnesota’s 10-0 run for a 40-32 lead. Moore, Fowles and Augustus combined for 30 of the Lynx’s 42 first-half points.

Fowles blocked a shot and her outlet pass led to Natasha Howard’s layup, capping an 11-0 run to extend Minnesota’s lead to 74-61. It came during the Lynx’s 19-5 run to open the fourth quarter.

Erica Wheeler scored 17 points for Indiana, and Candice Dupree had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana (9-24) lost its seventh straight game and set a franchise record for losses in a season.

