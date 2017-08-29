Listen Live Sports

Lyon signs Diop for 5 years, 10 million euros

August 29, 2017 12:16 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Lyon has signed Spanish midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop from Celta Vigo for 10 million euros ($12 million) plus bonuses.

The French club says the 20-year-old signed for five years to June 2022.

It called him “one of Spanish football’s best hopes in midfield.”

Diop made 22 appearances for Celta Vigo since his Spanish league debut at age 18.

Lyon said the bonuses could total another 4 million euros ($4.8 million).

Celta Vigo was also promised 15 percent of any profit Lyon might make in an eventual future sale of the player.

