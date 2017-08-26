Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Man United subs Rashford, Fellaini produce win vs Leicester

August 26, 2017 2:49 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini produced the spark required by Manchester United after coming off the bench, clinching a 2-0 victory over Leicester that extended the team’s perfect start to the English Premier League season on Saturday.

It had been a frustrating start for United against the 2016 champion, with Romelu Lukaku missing a penalty early in the second half.

But the first of Jose Mourinho’s substitutions made an immediate impact inside three minutes, with Rashford netting in the 70th minute from Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s corner after replacing Juan Mata.

Mkhitaryan then made way for Fellaini, who was on target in the 82nd with a goal all the substitutes played a part in. Rashford sent the ball down the left flank to Jesse Lingard, who had replaced Anthony Martial, and his shot was turned in by Fellaini from close range.

It sealed a third successive victory without conceding for United, which is chasing its first title since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 with a team overhauled in the last four years.

