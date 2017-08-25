Listen Live Sports

Mariners 2, Yankees 1, 11 innings,

August 25, 2017 11:10 pm
 
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 5 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0
Vlencia 1b-rf 5 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 6 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 5 0 1 0
K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 0 0
Haniger rf-cf 5 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0
Zunino c 5 1 3 1 St.Cstr 2b 5 0 1 0
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Austin dh 2 0 0 0
Alonso ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Ellsbry ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Gamel lf 5 0 1 0 Headley 1b 3 0 1 0
Motter 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0
Cano ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 2 8 2 Totals 38 1 5 0
Seattle 000 100 000 01—2
New York 000 000 010 00—1

E_G.Sanchez (12), Heredia (2). LOB_Seattle 9, New York 13. 2B_Zunino (19), Heredia (15), A.Hicks (18), Gregorius (22), St.Castro (15). HR_Zunino (19), Alonso (24). SB_Gardner (17), Headley (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miranda 4 2-3 2 0 0 4 3
Pagan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Rzepczynski H,18 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps BS,8 2-3 1 1 1 3 0
Vincent 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Pazos W,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,30-34 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Sabathia 7 5 1 1 1 6
Green 1 0 0 0 0 0
Betances 1 1 0 0 2 1
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman L,4-3 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Miranda (Gregorius). WP_Miranda.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:51. A_42,057 (49,642).

