Mariners 2, Yankees 1, 11 innings,

|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|St.Cstr 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Austin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ellsbry ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Headley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Motter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|38
|1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|01—2
|New York
|000
|000
|010
|00—1
E_G.Sanchez (12), Heredia (2). LOB_Seattle 9, New York 13. 2B_Zunino (19), Heredia (15), A.Hicks (18), Gregorius (22), St.Castro (15). HR_Zunino (19), Alonso (24). SB_Gardner (17), Headley (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Miranda
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Pagan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rzepczynski H,18
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps BS,8
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pazos W,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,30-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|Sabathia
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman L,4-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Miranda (Gregorius). WP_Miranda.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:51. A_42,057 (49,642).