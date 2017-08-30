Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mariners bolster staff, get RHP Mike Leake from Cardinals

August 30, 2017 12:11 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are attempting to bolster their beleaguered starting rotation in the midst of the AL wild-card race by acquiring right-hander Mike Leake from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mariners and Cardinals made the trade Wednesday, the second time this summer the Mariners have acquired a starting pitcher from the Cardinals. Seattle previously traded for Marco Gonzales. Seattle acquired Leake, cash and international slot money from the Cardinals for minor league infielder Rayder Ascanio.

Leake will join a Seattle rotation that has struggled to produce quality outings over the past month while dealing with injuries to James Paxton and Felix Hernandez. Leake is 7-12 with a 4.21 ERA and is a proven veteran to add to Seattle’s rotation. But he has struggled since the All-Star break, going 1-5 with a 6.90 ERA in nine starts since July 14.

Leake is under contract through the 2020 season with an option for 2021.

