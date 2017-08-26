Listen Live Sports

Mets put Yoenis Cespedes on DL with hamstring injury

August 26, 2017 1:07 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Mets have placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring and activated infielder Jose Reyes.

Cespedes was injured running the bases in the first inning Friday night. General manager Sandy Alderson said Cespedes’ “season is in jeopardy.”

The 31-year-old has been limited to 81 games this season because of various injuries. He’s hitting .292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs for a team that has fallen out of playoff contention.

Reyes had been on the DL since mid-August with a sore left ribcage. He’s hitting .223 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

New York on Saturday also called up outfielder Travis Taijeron from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-hander Kevin McGowan.

