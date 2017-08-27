Listen Live Sports

Michael Vick joins Fox Sports as NFL studio analyst

August 27, 2017 4:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Vick has joined Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

The retired quarterback will be on pregame and other broadcasts throughout the season. Fox Sports president of production and executive producer John Entz announced the addition of Vick on Sunday.

Vick joins retired tight end Tony Gonzalez, coach Dave Wannstedt, host Charissa Thompson and Colin Cowherd on Fox’s “NFL Kickoff” show.

The 37-year-old last played in 2015 for Pittsburgh. He played 143 games over 13 pro seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Steelers, throwing for 22,464 and 133 touchdowns.

Vick was suspended for the 2007 and 2008 seasons after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

