Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Christian Bergman from Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP TJ House for assignment. Recalled RHP Joe Biagini from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with C Luis Liriano on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Ian Krol to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Chad Wallach to Louisville (IL). Reinstated C Stuart Turner from paternity leave.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Tyler Anderson to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Josh Fields on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Reinstated RHP Yu Darvish from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Adam Liberatore to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Robert Gsellman to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Seth Lugo from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Kevin McGowan from Las Vegas.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALs — Placed 3B Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B Luke Voit from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP A.J. Cole to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Erick Fedde and OF Rafael Bautista from Syracuse.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised 2018 options on RHPs Alex Bee, JR Bunda, Parker Frazier, Derek Gordon, Dimitri Kourtis, Fabio Martinez, Shairon Martis, Cameron McVey, Michael Wagner and Seth Webster; LHPs Casey Crosby, Bennett Parry and Brian Smith; C Dashenko Ricardo; INFs Christian Ibarra, Nathaniel Maggio, Ivan Marin, Juan Martinez, Tommy Mendonca, Curt Smith and Cesar Valera; and OFs Joe Robbins, Brandon Jacobs and Randolph Obuber.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed C Nerlens Noel to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict five games for an illegal hit to Kansas RB Anthony Sherman during a preseason game.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded LB Reggie Ragland to Kansas City for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived P Will Monday.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OL Gabe Ikard.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Keshawn Martin and TE Tim Wright.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released P Jeff Locke. Traded LS Thomas Hennessy to the N.Y. Jets for S Ronald Martin.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Devon Still. Signed CB Armagedon Draughn.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Art Briles assistant head coach offense.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Scott Tanski.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Tommy Chase assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator, Travis Ferrick pitching coach and Maxx Sheehan volunteer assistant baseball coach.

ETSU — Named BJ McKie assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ashley Pais assistant trainer.

PENN STATE — Named Jocelyn VerVelde assistant director of communications.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Brenda Codallo assistant athletic director for academics.

WAKE FOREST — Announced graduate men’s basketball F Terrence Thompson is transferring from Marshall.