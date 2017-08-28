Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

August 28, 2017 2:59 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Christian Bergman from Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP TJ House for assignment. Recalled RHP Joe Biagini from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with C Luis Liriano on a minor league contract.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Ian Krol to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Chad Wallach to Louisville (IL). Reinstated C Stuart Turner from paternity leave.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Tyler Anderson to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Josh Fields on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Reinstated RHP Yu Darvish from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Adam Liberatore to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Robert Gsellman to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Seth Lugo from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Kevin McGowan from Las Vegas.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from Lehigh Valley.

        FBI arrest may be first linked to OPM hack

ST. LOUIS CARDINALs — Placed 3B Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B Luke Voit from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP A.J. Cole to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Erick Fedde and OF Rafael Bautista from Syracuse.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised 2018 options on RHPs Alex Bee, JR Bunda, Parker Frazier, Derek Gordon, Dimitri Kourtis, Fabio Martinez, Shairon Martis, Cameron McVey, Michael Wagner and Seth Webster; LHPs Casey Crosby, Bennett Parry and Brian Smith; C Dashenko Ricardo; INFs Christian Ibarra, Nathaniel Maggio, Ivan Marin, Juan Martinez, Tommy Mendonca, Curt Smith and Cesar Valera; and OFs Joe Robbins, Brandon Jacobs and Randolph Obuber.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed C Nerlens Noel to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict five games for an illegal hit to Kansas RB Anthony Sherman during a preseason game.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded LB Reggie Ragland to Kansas City for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived P Will Monday.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OL Gabe Ikard.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Keshawn Martin and TE Tim Wright.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released P Jeff Locke. Traded LS Thomas Hennessy to the N.Y. Jets for S Ronald Martin.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Devon Still. Signed CB Armagedon Draughn.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Art Briles assistant head coach offense.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Scott Tanski.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Tommy Chase assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator, Travis Ferrick pitching coach and Maxx Sheehan volunteer assistant baseball coach.

ETSU — Named BJ McKie assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ashley Pais assistant trainer.

PENN STATE — Named Jocelyn VerVelde assistant director of communications.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Brenda Codallo assistant athletic director for academics.

WAKE FOREST — Announced graduate men’s basketball F Terrence Thompson is transferring from Marshall.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.