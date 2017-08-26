Listen Live Sports

National Football League

August 26, 2017 10:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 13 19
New England 1 2 0 .333 77 86
Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89
Buffalo 0 3 0 .000 35 50
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 44 50
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 37 34
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 62 60
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 48 63
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 67 19
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 30 20
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 52 44
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 35 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 57 31
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 60 65
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 31 44
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 24 61
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 54 50
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 67 71
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 18 30
Washington 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 78 74
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 27 27
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 24 31
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 64
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 45 26
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 68 46
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 41 47
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 30
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 94 43
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 37 31
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 85 68
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 41 50

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 38, Miami 31

Carolina 24, Jacksonville 23

Friday’s Games

New England 30, Detroit 28

Seattle 26, Kansas City 13

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 24, Atlanta 14

Baltimore 13, Buffalo 9

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

