National Football League

August 28, 2017 8:57 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 44 51
New England 1 2 0 .333 77 86
Miami 1 2 0 .333 61 89
Buffalo 0 3 0 .000 35 50
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 62 60
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 48 63
Houston 1 2 0 .333 44 63
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 44 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 67 19
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 43 29
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 52 44
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 52 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 77 48
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 60 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 45 80
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 51 68
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 67 71
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 50 61
Washington 1 2 0 .333 43 61
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 40 27
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 78 74
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 33 44
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 47 64
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 62 46
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 60 54
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 62 61
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 68 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 94 43
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 56 52
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 85 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 72 82

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 38, Miami 31

Carolina 24, Jacksonville 23

Friday’s Games

New England 30, Detroit 28

Seattle 26, Kansas City 13

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 24, Atlanta 14

Baltimore 13, Buffalo 9

Indianapolis 19, Pittsburgh 15

N.Y. Giants 32, N.Y. Jets 31

Cleveland 13, Tampa Bay 9

New Orleans 13, Houston 0

L.A. Chargers 21, L.A. Rams 19

Dallas 24, Oakland 20

Denver 20, Green Bay 17

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 19, Tennessee 7

Washington 23, Cincinnati 17

Minnesota 32, San Francisco 31

Thursday, Aug. 31

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Houston at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10 p.m.

