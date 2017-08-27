Nationals 5, Mets 4

|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|De Aza lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Difo ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Nimmo lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lind 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brdford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|A.Cbrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tijeron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Albrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ccchini 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mat.Ryn ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|New York
|000
|003
|001—4
|Washington
|000
|202
|01x—5
DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Lagares (8). HR_Nimmo (1), Lind (11). SB_Reyes (15), Rendon (7). SF_Lind (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Lugo
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Smoker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles L,7-5 BS,2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Bradford
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Goeddel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|Roark W,11-8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Albers H,8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blanton H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle S,16-17
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:21. A_20,624 (41,418).