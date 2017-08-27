Listen Live Sports

Nationals 5, Mets 4

August 27, 2017 11:44 pm
 
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reyes ss 5 1 3 1 De Aza lf 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 5 1 2 1 Difo ss 4 2 2 0
Nimmo lf 4 1 2 2 D.Mrphy 2b 4 1 1 0
Flores 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1
D.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Lind 1b 2 1 1 2
Robles p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Brdford p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 1
A.Cbrra ph 1 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 2 0 0 1
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 Lobaton c 2 0 0 0
Tijeron rf 3 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0
d’Arnud ph 1 1 1 0 M.Albrs p 0 0 0 0
Plwecki c 4 0 1 0 Kelley p 0 0 0 0
Ccchini 2b 4 0 1 0 Blanton p 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 0 0 0 0
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 Roark p 2 0 0 0
Mat.Ryn ph-3b 3 0 1 0 Wieters c 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 28 5 6 5
New York 000 003 001—4
Washington 000 202 01x—5

DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Lagares (8). HR_Nimmo (1), Lind (11). SB_Reyes (15), Rendon (7). SF_Lind (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lugo 3 2-3 4 2 2 0 5
Smoker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles L,7-5 BS,2 1-3 1 2 2 3 0
Bradford 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Goeddel 1 1 1 1 0 1
Washington
Roark W,11-8 6 5 3 3 0 9
Albers H,8 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kelley H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Blanton H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle S,16-17 1 3 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:21. A_20,624 (41,418).

