The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 5, Mets 4

August 27, 2017 11:44 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .230
Lagares cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .262
Nimmo lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .261
Flores 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taijeron rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
d-d’Arnaud ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Cecchini 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Lugo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Reynolds ph-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Totals 38 4 11 4 0 10
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
De Aza lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .115
Difo ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .283
Murphy 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .318
Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .301
Lind 1b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .304
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .264
Stevenson rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .167
Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160
b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .341
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Roark p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .093
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Totals 28 5 6 5 4 7
New York 000 003 001—4 11 0
Washington 000 202 01x—5 6 0

a-grounded out for Smoker in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lobaton in the 6th. c-flied out for Bradford in the 8th. d-singled for Taijeron in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Lagares (8). HR_Nimmo (1), off Roark; Lind (11), off Goeddel. RBIs_Reyes (40), Lagares (11), Nimmo 2 (5), Rendon (80), Lind 2 (47), Taylor (38), Stevenson (1). SB_Reyes (15), Rendon (7). SF_Lind.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Reyes, Lagares 2); Washington 1 (Stevenson). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 3.

GIDP_Kendrick.

DP_New York 1 (Reynolds, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lugo 3 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 70 4.85
Smoker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.09
Robles, L, 7-5, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 21 4.26
Bradford 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.38
Goeddel 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.07
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 11-8 6 5 3 3 0 9 110 4.63
Albers, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 1.76
Kelley, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 7.48
Blanton, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.51
Doolittle, S, 16-17 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 1-0, Bradford 3-1, Blanton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:21. A_20,624 (41,418).

