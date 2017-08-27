Nationals 5, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .230 Lagares cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .262 Nimmo lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .261 Flores 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taijeron rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 d-d’Arnaud ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Cecchini 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Lugo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Reynolds ph-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Totals 38 4 11 4 0 10

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. De Aza lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .115 Difo ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .283 Murphy 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .318 Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .301 Lind 1b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .304 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taylor cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .264 Stevenson rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .167 Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160 b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .341 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zimmerman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Roark p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .093 Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Totals 28 5 6 5 4 7

New York 000 003 001—4 11 0 Washington 000 202 01x—5 6 0

a-grounded out for Smoker in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lobaton in the 6th. c-flied out for Bradford in the 8th. d-singled for Taijeron in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Lagares (8). HR_Nimmo (1), off Roark; Lind (11), off Goeddel. RBIs_Reyes (40), Lagares (11), Nimmo 2 (5), Rendon (80), Lind 2 (47), Taylor (38), Stevenson (1). SB_Reyes (15), Rendon (7). SF_Lind.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Reyes, Lagares 2); Washington 1 (Stevenson). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 3.

GIDP_Kendrick.

DP_New York 1 (Reynolds, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo 3 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 70 4.85 Smoker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.09 Robles, L, 7-5, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 21 4.26 Bradford 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.38 Goeddel 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.07 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, W, 11-8 6 5 3 3 0 9 110 4.63 Albers, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 1.76 Kelley, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 7.48 Blanton, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.51 Doolittle, S, 16-17 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 3.20

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 1-0, Bradford 3-1, Blanton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:21. A_20,624 (41,418).