Nationals 5, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Lagares cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Nimmo lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Flores 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taijeron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|d-d’Arnaud ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Cecchini 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Lugo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reynolds ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|0
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De Aza lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.115
|Difo ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Murphy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Lind 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.304
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.264
|Stevenson rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zimmerman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.093
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|4
|7
|New York
|000
|003
|001—4
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|202
|01x—5
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Smoker in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lobaton in the 6th. c-flied out for Bradford in the 8th. d-singled for Taijeron in the 9th.
LOB_New York 7, Washington 4. 2B_Lagares (8). HR_Nimmo (1), off Roark; Lind (11), off Goeddel. RBIs_Reyes (40), Lagares (11), Nimmo 2 (5), Rendon (80), Lind 2 (47), Taylor (38), Stevenson (1). SB_Reyes (15), Rendon (7). SF_Lind.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Reyes, Lagares 2); Washington 1 (Stevenson). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 3.
GIDP_Kendrick.
DP_New York 1 (Reynolds, Flores).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|70
|4.85
|Smoker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.09
|Robles, L, 7-5, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|21
|4.26
|Bradford
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.38
|Goeddel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.07
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 11-8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|110
|4.63
|Albers, H, 8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.76
|Kelley, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|7.48
|Blanton, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.51
|Doolittle, S, 16-17
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.20
Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 1-0, Bradford 3-1, Blanton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:21. A_20,624 (41,418).