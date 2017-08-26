Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 9, Mets 4

August 26, 2017 7:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .225
Lagares cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .256
Flores 1b 4 1 4 3 0 0 .277
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Plawecki c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .237
Taijeron rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nimmo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Gsellman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
a-Cecchini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Totals 36 4 11 4 1 3
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kendrick lf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .335
Difo ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .280
Rendon 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .302
Lind 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .299
Wieters c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Taylor cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .266
Stevenson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Sanchez 2b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .294
1-Jackson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .091
Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Murphy ph-2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .317
Totals 36 9 13 8 4 5
New York 001 001 020—4 11 1
Washington 410 100 03x—9 13 0

a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Bradford in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Kintzler in the 8th. d-tripled for Familia in the 9th.

1-ran for Sanchez in the 8th.

E_Gsellman (4). LOB_New York 7, Washington 8. 2B_Reyes (20), Cabrera (22), Flores (16), Rendon (32). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Flores (16), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Lagares (10), Flores 3 (45), Kendrick (33), Difo (18), Rendon (79), Lind 2 (45), Sanchez 3 (7). SB_Difo (8), Taylor (11). S_Stevenson.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Lagares, Taijeron, d’Arnaud); Washington 4 (Wieters 3, Gonzalez). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Washington 6 for 12.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Rendon, Difo. LIDP_Rosario. GIDP_Rendon, Sanchez.

DP_New York 2 (Cabrera, Flores), (Rosario, Reyes, Flores); Washington 1 (Lind).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman, L, 5-6 4 9 6 2 2 1 74 5.60
Bradford 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.57
Smoker 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.28
Familia 1 4 3 3 2 0 26 6.10
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, W, 13-5 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 103 2.40
Albers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.81
Kintzler 1 4 2 2 0 0 21 2.93
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0. HBP_Gonzalez (Plawecki). WP_Gonzalez, Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:03. A_36,761 (41,418).

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.