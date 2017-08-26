Nationals 9, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Lagares cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.277
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Taijeron rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nimmo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gsellman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|a-Cecchini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Bradford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kendrick lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.335
|Difo ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Lind 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.299
|Wieters c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Stevenson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|1-Jackson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonzalez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Murphy ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|8
|4
|5
|New York
|001
|001
|020—4
|11
|1
|Washington
|410
|100
|03x—9
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Bradford in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Kintzler in the 8th. d-tripled for Familia in the 9th.
1-ran for Sanchez in the 8th.
E_Gsellman (4). LOB_New York 7, Washington 8. 2B_Reyes (20), Cabrera (22), Flores (16), Rendon (32). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Flores (16), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Lagares (10), Flores 3 (45), Kendrick (33), Difo (18), Rendon (79), Lind 2 (45), Sanchez 3 (7). SB_Difo (8), Taylor (11). S_Stevenson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Lagares, Taijeron, d’Arnaud); Washington 4 (Wieters 3, Gonzalez). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Washington 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Nimmo, Rendon, Difo. LIDP_Rosario. GIDP_Rendon, Sanchez.
DP_New York 2 (Cabrera, Flores), (Rosario, Reyes, Flores); Washington 1 (Lind).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman, L, 5-6
|4
|9
|6
|2
|2
|1
|74
|5.60
|Bradford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.57
|Smoker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.28
|Familia
|1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|26
|6.10
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, W, 13-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|103
|2.40
|Albers
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.81
|Kintzler
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|2.93
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0. HBP_Gonzalez (Plawecki). WP_Gonzalez, Gsellman.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:03. A_36,761 (41,418).