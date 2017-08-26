Nationals 9, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .225 Lagares cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .256 Flores 1b 4 1 4 3 0 0 .277 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Plawecki c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .237 Taijeron rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nimmo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gsellman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 a-Cecchini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 36 4 11 4 1 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kendrick lf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .335 Difo ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .280 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .302 Lind 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .299 Wieters c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Taylor cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .266 Stevenson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .174 Sanchez 2b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .294 1-Jackson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .091 Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gonzalez p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Murphy ph-2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .317 Totals 36 9 13 8 4 5

New York 001 001 020—4 11 1 Washington 410 100 03x—9 13 0

a-grounded out for Gsellman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Bradford in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Kintzler in the 8th. d-tripled for Familia in the 9th.

1-ran for Sanchez in the 8th.

E_Gsellman (4). LOB_New York 7, Washington 8. 2B_Reyes (20), Cabrera (22), Flores (16), Rendon (32). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Flores (16), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Lagares (10), Flores 3 (45), Kendrick (33), Difo (18), Rendon (79), Lind 2 (45), Sanchez 3 (7). SB_Difo (8), Taylor (11). S_Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Lagares, Taijeron, d’Arnaud); Washington 4 (Wieters 3, Gonzalez). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Washington 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Rendon, Difo. LIDP_Rosario. GIDP_Rendon, Sanchez.

DP_New York 2 (Cabrera, Flores), (Rosario, Reyes, Flores); Washington 1 (Lind).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman, L, 5-6 4 9 6 2 2 1 74 5.60 Bradford 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.57 Smoker 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.28 Familia 1 4 3 3 2 0 26 6.10 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, W, 13-5 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 2 103 2.40 Albers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.81 Kintzler 1 4 2 2 0 0 21 2.93 Perez 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0. HBP_Gonzalez (Plawecki). WP_Gonzalez, Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:03. A_36,761 (41,418).