New York-Penn League

August 26, 2017 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 23 .635
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 25 .597
Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 28 .563
Brooklyn (Mets) 16 47 .254 24
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 26 .574
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 28 .556 1
State College (Cardinals) 33 30 .524 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 31 .483
Auburn (Nationals) 25 36 .410 10
Batavia (Marlins) 25 36 .410 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 36 28 .563
Tri-City (Astros) 30 32 .484 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 31 .483 5
Lowell (Red Sox) 28 33 .459

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 3, Staten Island 2

Aberdeen 2, Vermont 1

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, TBD

Auburn at Williamsport, TBD

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

