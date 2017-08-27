Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 27, 2017 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 24 .625
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 29 .554
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 47 .266 23
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 26 .587
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 30 .538 3
State College (Cardinals) 34 31 .523 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 30 32 .484
Batavia (Marlins) 27 36 .429 10
Auburn (Nationals) 25 38 .397 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 37 28 .569
Connecticut (Tigers) 31 31 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 31 33 .484
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 34 .460 7

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 3, Auburn 2, 14 innings

Brooklyn 6, Staten Island 0

Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 2

Connecticut 5, Hudson Valley 4

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1

Vermont 3, Aberdeen 2

Williamsport 3, State College 2

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, TBD

Auburn at Williamsport, TBD

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

