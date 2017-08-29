Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 29, 2017 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 40 25 .615
Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 28 .576
Aberdeen (Orioles) 36 30 .545
Brooklyn (Mets) 18 47 .277 22
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 39 26 .600
State College (Cardinals) 35 31 .530
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 31 .530
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 33 .484
Batavia (Marlins) 27 38 .415 12
Auburn (Nationals) 26 39 .400 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 37 29 .561
Connecticut (Tigers) 32 31 .508
Tri-City (Astros) 32 34 .485 5
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 34 .469 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, TBD

Tri-City 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, ppd.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

