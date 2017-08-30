Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 30, 2017
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 41 25 .621
Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 28 .582
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 30 .552
Brooklyn (Mets) 18 48 .273 23
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 39 27 .591
State College (Cardinals) 36 31 .537
West Virginia (Pirates) 35 32 .522
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 33 .492
Batavia (Marlins) 28 38 .424 11
Auburn (Nationals) 26 40 .394 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 38 29 .567
Connecticut (Tigers) 32 32 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 32 35 .478 6
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 35 .462 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 2, Connecticut 0

Vermont 3, Brooklyn 1

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:54 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 8:23 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

