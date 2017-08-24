NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

August 24, 2017
 
Sept. 2 — Cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 3 — Creation of 10-man practice squads allowed.

Sept. 7 — Season opener, Kansas City at New England.

Sept. 10 — First full day of regular-season games.

Sept. 24 — Baltimore vs. Jacksonville at London.

Oct. 1 — New Orleans vs. Miami at London.

Oct. 17-18 — Fall meetings in New York.

Oct. 22 — Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams at London.

Oct. 29 — Minnesota vs. Cleveland at London.

Oct. 31 — Trade deadline.

Nov. 19 — New England vs. Oakland at Mexico City.

Dec. 31 — Regular season ends.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

