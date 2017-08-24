NHL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

August 24, 2017
 
Sept. 21-23 — China Games: Los Angeles vs. Vancouver, at Shanghai and Beijing.

Oct. 4 — Regular season begins.

Nov. 10-11 — Global Series: Colorado vs. Ottawa, at Stockholm.

Nov. 10-13 — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction , Toronto.

Dec. 16 — NHL100 Classic: Montreal at Ottawa Senators, at Lansdowne Park.

Jan. 1, 2018 — Winter Classic: Buffalo at New York Rangers, at Citi Field.

Jan. 27-28 — All-Star Weekend, Tampa Bay, Fla.

March 3 — Stadium Series: Toronto at Washington, at U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

