Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 16 Louisville gearing up for big start against Purdue

August 31, 2017 11:03 am
 
2 min read
Share       

No. 16 Louisville (9-4 in 2016) vs. Purdue (3-9) at Indianapolis, Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Louisville by 24½.

Series record: 0-0-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson begins his Heisman Trophy defense with a nationally-televised night game. He should shine against the Boilermakers defense. Purdue embarks on a new era with first-year coach Jeff Brohm, who happens to make his debut against his alma mater.

KEY MATCHUP

Jackson vs. Purdue defense. The Louisville quarterback dazzled in 2016, throwing 30 touchdown passes and rushing for 21 more scores. He completed 56.7 percent of his passes and threw for 3,523 yards. This year, he opens against a Boilermakers defense that ranked 117th in scoring defense (38.3) and 115th against the run (238.2) in 2016.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville: Jackson. How can you not watch him? He’s the most electrifying player on the field, he has the ball in his hands on every play and he’s likely to pile up some big numbers.

Purdue: QB David Blough. Last year’s Big Ten passing champion injured his right shoulder while diving for the pylon in an Aug. 12 scrimmage game. Blough returned to full practice Sunday and appears to be a game-time decision. If he can’t play, Elijah Sindelar would probably replace him.

        Not all agencies have abandoned goal of saving money from cloud

FACTS & FIGURES

The only other time Purdue faced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in a season opener was 1975 against Ohio State’s Archie Griffin. … Jackson needs three TD passes to pass Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden for No. 5 on the school’s career list and 30 to pass Brohm’s brother, Brian, for No. 3 all-time. … Blough has thrown a TD pass in 12 straight games and could become the first Boilermakers quarterback to start back-to-back season openers since Curtis Painter in 2007 and 2008. … The Cardinals are 6-7 against Rutgers, 5-13-1 against the rest of the current Big Ten. … Purdue is 1-1 in season openers in Indy, upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame 23-21 in 1984 and losing to Butler 48-6 with only 12 players in the program’s first football game on Oct. 29, 1887. … … Purdue and Louisville played to a 22-22 tie in 1987.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.