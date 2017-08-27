Listen Live Sports

North London woes: Arsenal routed at Liverpool as Spurs draw

August 27, 2017 2:38 pm
 
< a min read
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Humiliation for Arsenal at Liverpool. More Wembley frustration for Tottenham.

The north London clubs had an afternoon to forget in the Premier League on Sunday before the two-week international break.

An error-strewn display by Arsenal was punished at Anfield where Liverpool surged to a 4-0 victory.

At the same time in the capital, Tottenham was heading to only its third victory in 12 matches at Wembley until Burnley struck in stoppage time to claim at 1-1 draw at English football’s national stadium.

Chelsea, which beat Tottenham at its temporary home for the season last Sunday, followed up with a 2-0 victory over Everton as the champions showed they have quickly recovered from a shock opening-day loss to Burnley.

West Bromwich Albion missed out on a third consecutive win when it was held by Stoke. It leaves Manchester United, which beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday, as the only team with a perfect record after three of 38 rounds.

