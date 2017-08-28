NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 27. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Gun Runner (33) 4-C 4-3-1-0 382 1 2. Arrogate (5) 4-C 4-2-1-0 334 2 3. Collected 4-C 4-4-0-0 225 4 4. Lady Eli 5-M 4-3-1-0 219 7 5. Stellar Wind 5-M 3-3-0-0 211 5 6. Songbird 4-F 3-2-1-0 173 3 7. Mor Spirit 4-R 4-3-1-0 98 6 8. Drefong 4-C 2-1-0-0 96 — 9. West Coast (1) 3-C 7-5-2-0 75 — 10. Forever Unbridled 5-F 2-2-0-0 72 —

Others receiving votes: Abel Tasman 64, Lady Aurelia 41, Shaman Ghost 25, World Approval 13, Cupid 12, Keen Ice 12, Elate 11, Vale Dori 11, Oscar Performance 10, Practical Joke 9, Accelerate 8, Beach Patrol 8, Whitmore 8, Mind Your Biscuits 6, Green Mask 5, Disco Partner 4, Sadler’s Joy 4, Unique Bella 3, Sharp Azteca 2, Neolithic 2, El Deal 1, Girvin 1.