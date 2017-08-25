Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

OF Yoenis Cespedes latest Mets injury

August 25, 2017 8:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes left Friday night’s game at the Washington Nationals in the first inning with a right hamstring strain.

The latest in a relentless string of injuries for the New York Mets occurred with Cespedes running the bases on what turned out to be a dead ball.

The slugger has played in only 81 games this season due to various injuries. He was placed on the disabled list in April with a left hamstring injury.

On second base with one out, Cespedes took off Dominic Smith’s grounder up the middle. The ball squirted into the outfield after hitting off second base umpire Andy Fletcher, who immediately ruled the play over, but not before Cespedes rounded third base. He immediately began hobbling and struggled to put weight on the right leg while laboring to home plate.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Cespedes met with the New York training staff on the field before being removed. Matt Reynolds entered and went back to third base.

New York lost outfielder Michael Conforto on Thursday with a season-ending dislocation and tear of his left shoulder.

Cespedes is batting. 292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.