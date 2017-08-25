Orioles 16, Red Sox 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.294
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Santander ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Schoop 2b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|b-Joseph ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Gentry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Mancini lf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.289
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Trumbo dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Castillo c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Smith rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Flaherty 3b-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|48
|16
|20
|14
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nunez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Moreland 1b-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Young dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Ramirez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|231
|070
|300—16
|20
|3
|Boston
|020
|010
|000—
|3
|6
|5
a-popped out for Machado in the 8th. b-struck out for Schoop in the 9th.
E_Beckham (17), Schoop (13), Bleier (1), Porcello (3), Benintendi (4), Bogaerts (15), Devers (6), Leon (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Young (11). 3B_Mancini (3). HR_Trumbo (20), off Porcello; C.Davis (21), off Porcello; Bogaerts (8), off Hellickson. RBIs_Beckham 2 (50), Machado (85), Schoop (94), Jones (64), Mancini 4 (69), C.Davis 2 (50), Trumbo (56), Smith 2 (30), Bogaerts 2 (49), Leon (36). SB_Machado (7). SF_Mancini, C.Davis, Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Beckham, Jones, Mancini 2, C.Davis, Trumbo); Boston 6 (Bogaerts, R.Davis, Leon 2, Holt 2). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 16; Boston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Jones.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, W, 8-7
|7
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|104
|4.88
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.79
|Wright
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.11
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 8-15
|4
|2-3
|9
|11
|4
|1
|4
|101
|4.57
|Moreland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|41
|2.68
|Boyer
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|30
|4.91
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 2-2. HBP_Wright (R.Davis). WP_Porcello, Hellickson.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:37. A_37,191 (37,499).