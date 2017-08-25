Orioles 16, Red Sox 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 6 2 1 2 0 2 .294 Machado 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .268 a-Santander ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Schoop 2b 5 3 4 1 0 1 .306 b-Joseph ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Jones cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .279 Gentry cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Mancini lf 5 1 3 4 0 1 .289 C.Davis 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .226 Trumbo dh 5 2 2 1 1 1 .237 Castillo c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287 Smith rf 4 2 1 2 1 0 .269 Flaherty 3b-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 48 16 20 14 2 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nunez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Moreland 1b-p 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .280 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Young dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248 Ramirez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Leon c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .235 Totals 34 3 6 3 1 3

Baltimore 231 070 300—16 20 3 Boston 020 010 000— 3 6 5

a-popped out for Machado in the 8th. b-struck out for Schoop in the 9th.

E_Beckham (17), Schoop (13), Bleier (1), Porcello (3), Benintendi (4), Bogaerts (15), Devers (6), Leon (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Young (11). 3B_Mancini (3). HR_Trumbo (20), off Porcello; C.Davis (21), off Porcello; Bogaerts (8), off Hellickson. RBIs_Beckham 2 (50), Machado (85), Schoop (94), Jones (64), Mancini 4 (69), C.Davis 2 (50), Trumbo (56), Smith 2 (30), Bogaerts 2 (49), Leon (36). SB_Machado (7). SF_Mancini, C.Davis, Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Beckham, Jones, Mancini 2, C.Davis, Trumbo); Boston 6 (Bogaerts, R.Davis, Leon 2, Holt 2). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 16; Boston 0 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Jones.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, W, 8-7 7 4 3 2 0 2 104 4.88 Bleier 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 1.79 Wright 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.11 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 8-15 4 2-3 9 11 4 1 4 101 4.57 Moreland 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Kelly 1 1-3 5 2 2 1 3 41 2.68 Boyer 1 4 3 3 0 0 30 4.91 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 2-2. HBP_Wright (R.Davis). WP_Porcello, Hellickson.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:37. A_37,191 (37,499).