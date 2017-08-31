Listen Live Sports

Paraguay to join Argentina, Uruguay in 2030 World Cup bid

August 31, 2017 1:11 pm
 
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay plans to join Argentina and Uruguay in a three-nation bid to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

Paraguay president Horacio Cartes and the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, announced the plan Thursday.

“I’m confirming that we are in agreement — the presidents of Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay — to fight for the right to host the 2030 World Cup,” Cartes said on his Twitter account.

Argentina and Uruguay, which was the original World Cup host in 1930, have long been expected to seek hosting rights for a tournament likely to feature 48 teams playing in at least 12 stadiums.

Dominguez said the game venues would be decided later by a commission. It’s likely the majority of matches will be in Argentina, which is the largest country and has the most football stadiums.

European soccer federations will also be eligible to bid and one option could unite England and other British members of FIFA.

A three-way bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is already favored to host the 2026 World Cup.

