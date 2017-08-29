Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots get LB Marquis Flowers from Bengals for 7th rounder

By JOE KAY
August 29, 2017 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New England Patriots have acquired linebacker Marquis Flowers from the Cincinnati Bengals for a seventh-round draft pick next year.

The trade was made Tuesday. Flowers was a sixth-round pick out of Arizona in 2014. He had a promising rookie season, filling in after Vontaze Burfict got hurt. He also replaced starter Emmanuel Lamur for one game.

Flowers suffered a shoulder injury in the final preseason game in 2015 and missed the season. He was limited to special teams last year, playing in 16 games. He was listed as Burfict’s backup on the depth chart, but Vincent Rey is expected to move into the spot while Burfict serves a five-game suspension to start the season for an egregious hit on a Chiefs player during the preseason.

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard rescues Houston residents from Harvey flooding

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.