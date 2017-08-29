Listen Live Sports

Patriots inspired lottery tickets debut in New Hampshire

August 29, 2017 12:41 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are lending their star power to a new lottery game.

Patriots inspired $5 scratch tickets with four grand prizes of $100,000 have gone on sale in New Hampshire.

The team’s owner, Robert Kraft, was joined Tuesday on the steps of the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, several Patriots cheerleaders and a local youth football team. Lottery officials handed Kraft and Sununu the first two scratch-off tickets, which the governor insisted he would pay for.

After the ticket launch, the Patriots held a mini-training camp on the Statehouse lawn for 100 players from the Merrimack Cardinals Pop Warner Football League. Twenty-five Merrimack youth cheerleaders trained with two New England Patriots cheerleaders.

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has raised $6 billion and brought in $1.7 billion for state education.

