The Associated Press
 
Patriots WR Julian Edelman lips off field, later carted off

August 25, 2017 7:37 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman limped off the field, trying to keep weight off his injured right knee, after making a catch on the game-opening possession against the Detroit Lions.

Edelman had three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch and was hurt on the last one as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, on Friday night.

Edelman was evaluated by New England’s medical staff behind the team’s bench in a blue tent. Brady went inside the temporary structure after ending the drive with his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan. Shortly after the quarterback left the tent, Edelman emerged and was taken to the locker room in a cart.

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

