Penn State frat death preliminary hearing set to continue

August 30, 2017 12:20 am
 
< a min read
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The head trainer for Penn State’s football team could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge.

A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday to take up a defense request to hold trainer Tim Bream in contempt.

Bream was in the Beta Theta Pi house the night in February that 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

Eighteen fraternity members and the fraternity itself face a range of charges, from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for some, to alcohol violations and hazing offenses for others.

The 19-year-old sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. Help wasn’t summoned until the next morning, and he later died at a hospital.

