Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|12
|.400
|3
|Billings (Reds)
|8
|12
|.400
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|6
|14
|.300
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
Ogden 12, Orem 9
Grand Junction 8, Idaho Falls 7
Great Falls 2, Billings 1, 10 innings
Missoula 8, Helena 4
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.