Pioneer League

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 1:32 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 11 9 .550
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 12 .400 3
Billings (Reds) 8 12 .400 3
Helena (Brewers) 6 14 .300 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 12 7 .632
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 7 .632
Ogden (Dodgers) 12 7 .632
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 10 .474 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden 12, Orem 9

Grand Junction 8, Idaho Falls 7

Great Falls 2, Billings 1, 10 innings

Missoula 8, Helena 4

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

