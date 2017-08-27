Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 27, 2017 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 10 .583
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 14 .417 4
Billings (Reds) 10 15 .400
Helena (Brewers) 8 17 .320
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 8 .652
Orem (Angels) 14 9 .609 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 9 .609 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 13 .435 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Billings 4, Helena 2

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

        Worried about the threat of a government shutdown? Let us know: Take our anonymous survey.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.