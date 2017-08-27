Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|Billings (Reds)
|10
|15
|.400
|4
|Helena (Brewers)
|8
|17
|.320
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
___
Ogden 17, Idaho Falls 6
Billings 4, Helena 2
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Missoula 8, Great Falls 3
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.