Pioneer League

August 31, 2017 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 12 .571
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 15 .464 3
Billings (Reds) 11 17 .393 5
Helena (Brewers) 9 19 .321 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 9 .667
Orem (Angels) 16 11 .593 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 11 .593 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 16 .407 7

Wednesday’s Games

Orem 5, Ogden 1

Great Falls 7, Helena 6

Missoula 9, Billings 7

Idaho Falls 6, Grand Junction 4

Thursday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

