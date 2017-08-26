Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
August 26, 2017
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -108 at CINCINNATI -102
at MIAMI OFF San Diego OFF
Colorado -117 at ATLANTA +107
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Chicago OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF New York OFF
at Los Angeles -187 Milwaukee +172
at ARIZONA -185 San Francisco +170
American League
at NEW YORK -185 Seattle +170
at TORONTO -127 Minnesota +117
at CLEVELAND -155 Kansas City +145
at BOSTON -133 Baltimore +123
Detroit -107 at CHICAGO -103
at OAKLAND -105 Texas -105
Houston -122 at LOS ANGELES+112
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS -107 Tampa Bay -103
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 3 (43½) Chicago
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (44½) Cincinnati
at MINNESOTA 5 (41½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

