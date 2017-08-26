Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-108
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-102
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|Colorado
|-117
|at
|ATLANTA
|+107
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-187
|Milwaukee
|+172
|at ARIZONA
|-185
|San
|Francisco
|+170
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-185
|Seattle
|+170
|at TORONTO
|-127
|Minnesota
|+117
|at CLEVELAND
|-155
|Kansas
|City
|+145
|at BOSTON
|-133
|Baltimore
|+123
|Detroit
|-107
|at
|CHICAGO
|-103
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|Texas
|-105
|Houston
|-122
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES+112
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|-107
|Tampa
|Bay
|-103
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|3½
|3
|(43½)
|Chicago
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|5
|(41½)
|San
|Francisco
