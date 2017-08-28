Listen Live Sports

Pro Rodeo Leaders

August 28, 2017
 
Through Aug. 27
All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $186,929

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 143,632

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $136,127

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $134,007

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $127,925

6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $116,849

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $109,600

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $105,470

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $98,802

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $97,022

11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $83,786

12. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $77,056

13. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $75,671

14. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $70,595

15. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $54,763

16. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,641

17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $52,360

18. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $49,167

19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $48,258

20. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $48,142

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $188,260

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $127,682

3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $109,353

4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $104,661

5. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $100,530

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $94,411

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $89,775

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $88,337

9. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $84,826

10. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $82,729

11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $79,112

12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $72,736

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $72,637

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $71,616

15. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $71,023

16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $69,378

17. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $67,182

18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $58,494

19. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $57,523

20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $55,499

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $151,913

2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $105,770

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $100,556

4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $98,025

5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $91,619

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $88,060

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $84,928

8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $77,831

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $74,632

10. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $71,325

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $65,301

12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $64,646

13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $63,679

14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $63,365

15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $60,669

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $59,859

17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $58,006

18. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $57,314

19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $54,581

20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $54,145

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $121,248

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $113,652

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $103,031

4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $94,320

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $86,053

6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $80,330

7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $77,016

8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $75,752

9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $72,523

10. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $71,207

11. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $69,903

12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $68,759

13. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. $65,573

14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $63,851

15. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $59,964

16. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $58,746

17. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $58,295

18. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $55,312

19. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas $53,236

20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $52,383

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $121,248

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $113,652

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $108,020

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $96,620

5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $96,002

6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $85,791

7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $80,330

8. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $77,238

9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $76,747

10. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $72,523

11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $69,814

12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $67,437

13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $67,118

14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $64,251

15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $63,851

16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $59,964

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. $51,947

18. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $48,217

19. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $47,955

20. Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. $47,187

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $167,318

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $155,540

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $109,233

4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta $104,252

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $90,218

6. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $88,657

7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $84,999

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $84,179

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $81,935

10. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $79,897

11. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $75,388

12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $70,811

13. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $70,204

14. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $67,320

15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $65,766

16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $58,879

17. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $55,985

18. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $54,771

19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $50,325

20. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $49,718

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $166,097

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $132,584

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $104,086

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $102,421

5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $95,306

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $89,624

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $85,297

8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $81,031

9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $80,052

10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $77,138

11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $76,055

12. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $75,641

13. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $75,133

14. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $74,293

15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $73,000

16. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $69,195

17. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $68,508

18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $67,833

19. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $66,690

20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $61,018

Steer Roping

1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $79,212

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $75,159

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $71,243

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $67,184

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $50,677

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $47,827

7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $46,993

8. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $45,432

9. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $43,394

10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $42,111

11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $40,287

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $39,959

13. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $39,314

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $37,781

15. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $36,456

16. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $36,275

17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $33,245

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $31,754

19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $31,171

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $26,520

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $220,490

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $173,443

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $131,451

4. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $102,212

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $97,124

6. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $96,808

7. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $95,033

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $88,488

9. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $87,388

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $86,257

11. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $84,267

12. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $81,408

13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $77,386

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $75,089

15. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $74,627

16. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $68,965

17. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $66,318

18. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $63,276

19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $60,230

20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. $59,835

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $246,482

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $169,440

3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $116,518

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $115,832

5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $115,201

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $110,669

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,279

8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $91,142

9. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $90,030

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $82,763

11. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $79,803

12. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $78,029

13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $73,892

14. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $69,960

15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $63,074

16. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas $60,599

17. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $60,040

18. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $58,213

19. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. $56,173

20. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas $55,235

