Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Aug. 27
|All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $186,929
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 143,632
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $136,127
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $134,007
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $127,925
6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $116,849
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $109,600
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $105,470
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $98,802
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $97,022
11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $83,786
12. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $77,056
13. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $75,671
14. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $70,595
15. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $54,763
16. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,641
17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $52,360
18. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $49,167
19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $48,258
20. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $48,142
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $188,260
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $127,682
3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $109,353
4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $104,661
5. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $100,530
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $94,411
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $89,775
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $88,337
9. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $84,826
10. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $82,729
11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $79,112
12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $72,736
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $72,637
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $71,616
15. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $71,023
16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $69,378
17. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $67,182
18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $58,494
19. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $57,523
20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $55,499
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $151,913
2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $105,770
3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $100,556
4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $98,025
5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $91,619
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $88,060
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $84,928
8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $77,831
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $74,632
10. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $71,325
11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $65,301
12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $64,646
13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $63,679
14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $63,365
15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $60,669
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $59,859
17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $58,006
18. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $57,314
19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $54,581
20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $54,145
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $121,248
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $113,652
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $103,031
4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $94,320
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $86,053
6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $80,330
7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $77,016
8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $75,752
9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $72,523
10. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $71,207
11. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $69,903
12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $68,759
13. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. $65,573
14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $63,851
15. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $59,964
16. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $58,746
17. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $58,295
18. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $55,312
19. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas $53,236
20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $52,383
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $121,248
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $113,652
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $108,020
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $96,620
5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $96,002
6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $85,791
7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $80,330
8. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $77,238
9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $76,747
10. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $72,523
11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $69,814
12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $67,437
13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $67,118
14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $64,251
15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $63,851
16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $59,964
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. $51,947
18. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $48,217
19. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $47,955
20. Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. $47,187
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $167,318
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $155,540
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $109,233
4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta $104,252
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $90,218
6. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $88,657
7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $84,999
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $84,179
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $81,935
10. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $79,897
11. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $75,388
12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $70,811
13. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $70,204
14. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $67,320
15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $65,766
16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $58,879
17. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $55,985
18. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $54,771
19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $50,325
20. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $49,718
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $166,097
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $132,584
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $104,086
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $102,421
5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $95,306
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $89,624
7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $85,297
8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $81,031
9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $80,052
10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $77,138
11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $76,055
12. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $75,641
13. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $75,133
14. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $74,293
15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $73,000
16. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $69,195
17. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $68,508
18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $67,833
19. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $66,690
20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $61,018
Steer Roping
1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $79,212
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $75,159
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $71,243
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $67,184
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $50,677
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $47,827
7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $46,993
8. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $45,432
9. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $43,394
10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $42,111
11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $40,287
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $39,959
13. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $39,314
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $37,781
15. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $36,456
16. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $36,275
17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $33,245
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $31,754
19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $31,171
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $26,520
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $220,490
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $173,443
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $131,451
4. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $102,212
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $97,124
6. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $96,808
7. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $95,033
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $88,488
9. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $87,388
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $86,257
11. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $84,267
12. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $81,408
13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $77,386
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $75,089
15. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $74,627
16. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $68,965
17. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $66,318
18. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $63,276
19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $60,230
20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. $59,835
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $246,482
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $169,440
3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $116,518
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $115,832
5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $115,201
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $110,669
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,279
8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $91,142
9. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $90,030
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $82,763
11. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $79,803
12. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $78,029
13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $73,892
14. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $69,960
15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $63,074
16. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas $60,599
17. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $60,040
18. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $58,213
19. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. $56,173
20. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas $55,235