QB Matthew Stafford agrees to 5-year extension with Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions.

The team announced Monday night the deal keeps the quarterback under contract through the 2022 season.

Stafford was entering the last season of his $53 million, three-year contract. He stood to get quite a raise and perhaps a deal richer than the $125 million, five-year contract the Oakland Raiders gave Derek Carr this summer.

Stafford said last week he hadn’t decided whether he would allow negotiations to drag into the season.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He helped the Lions reach the playoffs last season for the third time in six seasons, but hasn’t been able to help them win in the postseason.

