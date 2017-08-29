Rangers 12, Astros 2

|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Sprnger rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|3
|4
|1
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Beltre 3b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rbinson pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher ph-dh-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Texas
|004
|430
|010—12
|Houston
|002
|000
|000—
|2
E_Gattis (8). DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Andrus 2 (36), Odor (17), J.Davis (3). 3B_Andrus (4). HR_Choo (17), Gallo (36). SB_Gallo (7), Odor (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Perez W,10-10
|7
|8
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Barnette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grilli
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Fiers L,8-9
|4
|8
|8
|8
|3
|3
|Martes
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gregerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clippard
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Perez (Springer), by Martes (Chirinos), by Barnette (Fisher). WP_Fiers, Clippard 2, Grilli.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:27. A_3,485 (31,042).