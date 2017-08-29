Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 12, Astros 2

August 29, 2017 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 6 3 3 4 Sprnger rf 3 1 1 0
Andrus ss 5 3 4 1 Bregman ss-3b 5 0 3 1
Mazara rf 5 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1
Beltre 3b 5 0 3 3 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 2 0
Rbinson pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Gattis c 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 4 1 1 2 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0
Gomez cf 5 0 0 0 Fisher ph-dh-lf 0 0 0 0
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 Ma.Gnza lf-ss 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 5 2 1 0 J.Davis 3b-p 4 0 2 0
Chrinos c 2 3 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 0 0
Totals 41 12 14 11 Totals 34 2 9 2
Texas 004 430 010—12
Houston 002 000 000— 2

E_Gattis (8). DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Andrus 2 (36), Odor (17), J.Davis (3). 3B_Andrus (4). HR_Choo (17), Gallo (36). SB_Gallo (7), Odor (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Perez W,10-10 7 8 2 2 2 4
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grilli 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Fiers L,8-9 4 8 8 8 3 3
Martes 1 2 3 0 0 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gregerson 1 1 0 0 1 0
Clippard 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Perez (Springer), by Martes (Chirinos), by Barnette (Fisher). WP_Fiers, Clippard 2, Grilli.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Segal.

Advertisement

T_3:27. A_3,485 (31,042).

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.