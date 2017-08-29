Rangers 12, Astros 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 6 3 3 4 0 2 .265 Andrus ss 5 3 4 1 0 0 .303 Mazara rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Beltre 3b 5 0 3 3 0 0 .316 1-Robinson pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Gallo lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .206 Gomez cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .195 Odor 2b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .215 Chirinos c 2 3 1 0 2 0 .252 Totals 41 12 14 11 4 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .293 Bregman ss-3b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .288 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .355 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292 Gattis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 a-Fisher ph-dh-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Gonzalez lf-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Davis 3b-p 4 0 2 0 0 0 .211 Marisnick cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .248 Totals 34 2 9 2 2 5

Texas 004 430 010—12 14 0 Houston 002 000 000— 2 9 1

a-hit by pitch for Beltran in the 8th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 8th.

E_Gattis (8). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Andrus 2 (36), Odor (17), Davis (3). 3B_Andrus (4). HR_Gallo (36), off Fiers; Choo (17), off Martes. RBIs_Choo 4 (63), Andrus (68), Mazara (84), Beltre 3 (66), Gallo 2 (67), Bregman (52), Altuve (70). SB_Gallo (7), Odor (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Mazara, Napoli, Odor 2); Houston 3 (Bregman, Gurriel, Gattis). RISP_Texas 7 for 18; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gomez, Beltre, Altuve. GIDP_Choo, Altuve, Gattis.

DP_Texas 2 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli); Houston 1 (Gregerson, Bregman, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, W, 10-10 7 8 2 2 2 4 108 4.89 Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.10 Grilli 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.65 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 8-9 4 8 8 8 3 3 92 4.55 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Martes 1 2 3 0 0 2 36 4.73 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.78 Gregerson 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.09 Clippard 1 3 1 1 0 2 28 4.64

HBP_Perez (Springer), Martes (Chirinos), Barnette (Fisher). WP_Fiers, Clippard 2, Grilli.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:27. A_3,485 (31,042).