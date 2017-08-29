Rangers 12, Astros 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.265
|Andrus ss
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Beltre 3b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|1-Robinson pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.206
|Gomez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Chirinos c
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Totals
|41
|12
|14
|11
|4
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.355
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|a-Fisher ph-dh-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Gonzalez lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Davis 3b-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|5
|Texas
|004
|430
|010—12
|14
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|000—
|2
|9
|1
a-hit by pitch for Beltran in the 8th.
1-ran for Beltre in the 8th.
E_Gattis (8). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Andrus 2 (36), Odor (17), Davis (3). 3B_Andrus (4). HR_Gallo (36), off Fiers; Choo (17), off Martes. RBIs_Choo 4 (63), Andrus (68), Mazara (84), Beltre 3 (66), Gallo 2 (67), Bregman (52), Altuve (70). SB_Gallo (7), Odor (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Mazara, Napoli, Odor 2); Houston 3 (Bregman, Gurriel, Gattis). RISP_Texas 7 for 18; Houston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gomez, Beltre, Altuve. GIDP_Choo, Altuve, Gattis.
DP_Texas 2 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli); Houston 1 (Gregerson, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 10-10
|7
|8
|2
|2
|2
|4
|108
|4.89
|Barnette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.10
|Grilli
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.65
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 8-9
|4
|8
|8
|8
|3
|3
|92
|4.55
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Martes
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|36
|4.73
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.78
|Gregerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.09
|Clippard
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|4.64
HBP_Perez (Springer), Martes (Chirinos), Barnette (Fisher). WP_Fiers, Clippard 2, Grilli.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:27. A_3,485 (31,042).