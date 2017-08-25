Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 3, Angels 0

August 25, 2017 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Choo rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .310
1-Gosselin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Napoli 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Nicholas c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Robinson 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .231
Totals 31 3 5 3 2 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .238
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .327
Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Marte 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .173
a-Cowart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Graterol c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
b-Valbuena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Pennington 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Totals 33 0 7 0 2 4
Texas 002 100 000—3 5 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 7 1

a-flied out for Marte in the 9th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 9th.

E_Graterol (1). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Choo (13), Nicholas (2), Marte (5). HR_Robinson (4), off Scribner; Napoli (27), off Scribner. RBIs_Napoli (60), Robinson 2 (9). SB_Napoli (1), Maybin (28).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Beltre, Odor); Los Angeles 4 (Cron, Simmons, Graterol, Pennington). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 11.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Trout.

DP_Texas 1 (Robinson, Odor, Napoli); Los Angeles 2 (Pennington, Cron), (Marte, Pennington, Cron).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 9-10 7 7 0 0 0 3 99 5.00
Grilli, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 24 5.80
Rodriguez, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.80
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scribner, L, 2-1 5 3 3 3 2 6 82 4.00
Chavez 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.03
Norris 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.32
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.15

HBP_Scribner (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:46. A_34,032 (43,250).

        DHS rollout of HR IT system called 'textbook case of waste'

Related Topics
Sports News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in canned food drive

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.