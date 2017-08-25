Rangers 3, Angels 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Choo rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .310 1-Gosselin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Nicholas c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Robinson 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .231 Totals 31 3 5 3 2 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .238 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .327 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Marte 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .173 a-Cowart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Graterol c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 b-Valbuena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Pennington 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Totals 33 0 7 0 2 4

Texas 002 100 000—3 5 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 7 1

a-flied out for Marte in the 9th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 9th.

E_Graterol (1). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Choo (13), Nicholas (2), Marte (5). HR_Robinson (4), off Scribner; Napoli (27), off Scribner. RBIs_Napoli (60), Robinson 2 (9). SB_Napoli (1), Maybin (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Beltre, Odor); Los Angeles 4 (Cron, Simmons, Graterol, Pennington). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 11.

LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Trout.

DP_Texas 1 (Robinson, Odor, Napoli); Los Angeles 2 (Pennington, Cron), (Marte, Pennington, Cron).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, W, 9-10 7 7 0 0 0 3 99 5.00 Grilli, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 24 5.80 Rodriguez, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.80 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scribner, L, 2-1 5 3 3 3 2 6 82 4.00 Chavez 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.03 Norris 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.32 Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.15

HBP_Scribner (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:46. A_34,032 (43,250).