Rangers 3, Angels 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|1-Gosselin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Nicholas c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Robinson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Marte 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-Cowart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Graterol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Valbuena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Pennington 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|2
|4
|Texas
|002
|100
|000—3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
a-flied out for Marte in the 9th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th.
1-ran for Beltre in the 9th.
E_Graterol (1). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Choo (13), Nicholas (2), Marte (5). HR_Robinson (4), off Scribner; Napoli (27), off Scribner. RBIs_Napoli (60), Robinson 2 (9). SB_Napoli (1), Maybin (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Beltre, Odor); Los Angeles 4 (Cron, Simmons, Graterol, Pennington). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 11.
LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Trout.
DP_Texas 1 (Robinson, Odor, Napoli); Los Angeles 2 (Pennington, Cron), (Marte, Pennington, Cron).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 9-10
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|99
|5.00
|Grilli, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|5.80
|Rodriguez, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scribner, L, 2-1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|82
|4.00
|Chavez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.03
|Norris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.32
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.15
HBP_Scribner (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:46. A_34,032 (43,250).