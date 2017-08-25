Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Sociedad beats Villarreal 3-0 for 2nd Liga win in a row

August 25, 2017 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad’s impressive start to the season continued with a convincing 3-0 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Friday.

Willian Jose, Xabi Prieto and Juanmi scored in the first half to give the hosts their second consecutive victory to open the league.

The result at Anoeta Stadium put Real Sociedad provisionally at the top of the standings.

Villarreal dropped to last place.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

“We need to change our mentality,” Villarreal defender Alvaro Gonzalez said. “We are not playing with the right attitude.”

Villarreal goalkeeper Andres Fernandez hurt his knee while trying to prevent Real Sociedad’s third goal and had to leave the game.

Real Sociedad midfielder Prieto was honored before the match for his 500th appearance with the club.

NEW HOME

Real Betis debuted its remodeled Benito Villamarin Stadium with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Celta.

Maxi Gomez put the visitors ahead early in the first half but Betis rallied with goals by Sergio Leon before halftime and Zouhair Feddal late in the game.

        DHS rollout of HR IT system called 'textbook case of waste'

Betis added nearly 10,000 seats to the Benito Villamarin, which has complete seating sections all around the pitch.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.