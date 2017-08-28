Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

August 28, 2017 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
E.Nunez 2b 4 2 2 1 Pearce lf 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi cf 5 1 2 0 Dnldson 3b 5 0 1 0
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 2 1 2
Mreland 1b 5 0 2 1 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 1 Carrera pr 0 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 1 2
H.Rmirz dh 4 2 2 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0
Vazquez c 4 1 4 2 Barney 2b 4 0 2 0
Holt lf 4 0 0 0 Goins ss 4 0 1 1
R.Lopez c 2 1 0 0
Totals 37 6 12 5 Totals 34 5 8 5
Boston 011 000 400—6
Toronto 200 100 002—5

E_R.Lopez (2), Pomeranz (3). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Benintendi (19), H.Ramirez (18), Vazquez (14), J.Bautista (22), Morales (21), Pillar (31). HR_E.Nunez (11), Vazquez (4), Smoak (36). SB_Betts (19), Vazquez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pomeranz W,14-4 6 7 3 3 5 4
Reed H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Workman H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,30-34 1 1 2 2 2 0
Toronto
Stroman 6 7 2 1 0 4
Barnes L,2-5 BS,3 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Loup 0 2 1 1 1 0
Tepera 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Koehler 1 1 0 0 0 1
Campos 1 0 0 0 1 1

Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:23. A_35,630 (49,282).

