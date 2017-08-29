Listen Live Sports

Reds 14, Mets 4

August 29, 2017 10:50 pm
 
1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes lf-ss 2 1 1 0 3 0 .232
Nimmo rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .257
Cabrera 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .258
Flores 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Smith 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .183
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Taijeron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Plawecki p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Flexen p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Reynolds lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .227
Totals 35 4 10 4 5 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 6 1 3 1 0 1 .247
Cozart ss 5 3 2 0 1 0 .309
Votto 1b 3 2 1 1 3 0 .311
Duvall lf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .254
Gennett 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .288
Suarez 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .274
Schebler rf 4 2 2 5 1 1 .241
Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 2 1 .268
Romano p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Kivlehan ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Shackelford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .455
Chacin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 14 15 13 9 9
New York 100 002 001— 4 10 3
Cincinnati 500 020 07x—14 15 0

a-struck out for Storen in the 7th. b-struck out for Familia in the 8th. c-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Nimmo (1), Flores 2 (9). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Cabrera (23), d’Arnaud (14), Hamilton 2 (16), Gennett (18), Suarez (24). HR_Schebler (26), off Flexen; Duvall (31), off Bradford. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (41), Smith 2 (8), Hamilton (35), Votto (90), Duvall 3 (89), Gennett (78), Suarez (71), Schebler 5 (56), Barnhart (33). CS_Reyes (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Flores, d’Arnaud, Lagares, Taijeron 2); Cincinnati 7 (Cozart, Votto 2, Gennett, Schebler, Romano 2). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 9 for 20.

Runners moved up_Cozart, Duvall, Ervin. GIDP_Flores, Duvall, Ervin.

DP_New York 2 (Flores, Cabrera, Smith), (Reyes, Cabrera, Smith); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, L, 3-3 4 2-3 7 7 7 4 4 93 6.89
Smoker 2-3 1 0 0 3 2 28 6.00
Familia 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 5.25
Bradford 0 6 7 4 1 0 19 3.97
Plawecki 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 12.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Romano, W, 4-5 6 6 3 3 2 5 96 4.91
Storen 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.36
Shackelford 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.27
Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.39
Chacin 1 2 1 1 2 1 31 7.71

Bradford pitched to 8 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 2-1, Familia 2-0, Plawecki 3-2, Peralta 1-0. WP_Romano, Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:30. A_12,946 (42,319).

