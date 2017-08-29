Reds 14, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes lf-ss 2 1 1 0 3 0 .232 Nimmo rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .257 Cabrera 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .258 Flores 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Smith 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .183 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Taijeron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Plawecki p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Flexen p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reynolds lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .227 Totals 35 4 10 4 5 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 6 1 3 1 0 1 .247 Cozart ss 5 3 2 0 1 0 .309 Votto 1b 3 2 1 1 3 0 .311 Duvall lf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .254 Gennett 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .288 Suarez 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .274 Schebler rf 4 2 2 5 1 1 .241 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 2 1 .268 Romano p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Kivlehan ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Shackelford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .455 Chacin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 14 15 13 9 9

New York 100 002 001— 4 10 3 Cincinnati 500 020 07x—14 15 0

a-struck out for Storen in the 7th. b-struck out for Familia in the 8th. c-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Nimmo (1), Flores 2 (9). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Cabrera (23), d’Arnaud (14), Hamilton 2 (16), Gennett (18), Suarez (24). HR_Schebler (26), off Flexen; Duvall (31), off Bradford. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (41), Smith 2 (8), Hamilton (35), Votto (90), Duvall 3 (89), Gennett (78), Suarez (71), Schebler 5 (56), Barnhart (33). CS_Reyes (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Flores, d’Arnaud, Lagares, Taijeron 2); Cincinnati 7 (Cozart, Votto 2, Gennett, Schebler, Romano 2). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 9 for 20.

Runners moved up_Cozart, Duvall, Ervin. GIDP_Flores, Duvall, Ervin.

DP_New York 2 (Flores, Cabrera, Smith), (Reyes, Cabrera, Smith); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 3-3 4 2-3 7 7 7 4 4 93 6.89 Smoker 2-3 1 0 0 3 2 28 6.00 Familia 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 5.25 Bradford 0 6 7 4 1 0 19 3.97 Plawecki 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 12.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romano, W, 4-5 6 6 3 3 2 5 96 4.91 Storen 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.36 Shackelford 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.27 Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.39 Chacin 1 2 1 1 2 1 31 7.71

Bradford pitched to 8 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 2-1, Familia 2-0, Plawecki 3-2, Peralta 1-0. WP_Romano, Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:30. A_12,946 (42,319).