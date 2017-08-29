Reds 14, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes lf-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.232
|Nimmo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Flores 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.183
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Taijeron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bradford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Plawecki p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Flexen p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reynolds lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Cozart ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.311
|Duvall lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.254
|Gennett 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Suarez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Schebler rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.241
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.268
|Romano p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Kivlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Shackelford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ervin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Chacin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|14
|15
|13
|9
|9
|New York
|100
|002
|001—
|4
|10
|3
|Cincinnati
|500
|020
|07x—14
|15
|0
a-struck out for Storen in the 7th. b-struck out for Familia in the 8th. c-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th.
E_Nimmo (1), Flores 2 (9). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Cabrera (23), d’Arnaud (14), Hamilton 2 (16), Gennett (18), Suarez (24). HR_Schebler (26), off Flexen; Duvall (31), off Bradford. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (41), Smith 2 (8), Hamilton (35), Votto (90), Duvall 3 (89), Gennett (78), Suarez (71), Schebler 5 (56), Barnhart (33). CS_Reyes (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Flores, d’Arnaud, Lagares, Taijeron 2); Cincinnati 7 (Cozart, Votto 2, Gennett, Schebler, Romano 2). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 9 for 20.
Runners moved up_Cozart, Duvall, Ervin. GIDP_Flores, Duvall, Ervin.
DP_New York 2 (Flores, Cabrera, Smith), (Reyes, Cabrera, Smith); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 3-3
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|4
|4
|93
|6.89
|Smoker
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|28
|6.00
|Familia
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|5.25
|Bradford
|0
|6
|7
|4
|1
|0
|19
|3.97
|Plawecki
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romano, W, 4-5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|96
|4.91
|Storen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.36
|Shackelford
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.27
|Peralta
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.39
|Chacin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|31
|7.71
Bradford pitched to 8 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 2-1, Familia 2-0, Plawecki 3-2, Peralta 1-0. WP_Romano, Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:30. A_12,946 (42,319).