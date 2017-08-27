Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds add RHP Mahle to make MLB debut against Pirates

August 27, 2017 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have promoted right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from Triple-A Louisville in time to make his major league debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds transferred right-hander Scott Feldman to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Mahle and optioned righty Luke Farrell to Louisville to clear a spot on the 25-man active roster.

Baseball America ranked the 22-year-old Mahle as the Reds’ 12th-best prospect going into the season, before he pitched a perfect game for Double-A Pensacola on April 22, the second no-hitter of his minor league career. He was a combined 10-7 with a 2.06 ERA with Pensacola and Louisville.

___

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.