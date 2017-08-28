Listen Live Sports

Renovated baseball field to be named for ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez

August 28, 2017 1:16 am
 
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia baseball field is being renamed in honor of Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.

The former Washington Nationals catcher and Fairfax County officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the field Monday in Mason District Park in Annandale.

The field was renovated with funds from the Nationals Dream Foundation. They opened a similar field in the District of Columbia last year, dedicated to infielder Ryan Zimmerman.

The foundation plans to renovate a youth baseball or softball field in the D.C. region every year.

Rodriguez, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last month, played the final two years of his career in Washington after a career where he made his name with the Texas Rangers.

