Report: Rossi breaks right leg again in training accident

August 31, 2017 4:11 pm
 
URBINO, Italy (AP) — Six-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has reportedly broken his right leg in a training accident in Italy.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Rossi fell during enduro training and fractured his tibia and fibula.

Rossi has been taken to hospital in Urbino, in the west of Italy, and will likely undergo surgery on Thursday night.

It was the same leg the Italian broke in 2010, in a practice session at Mugello, ahead of his home grand prix.

Rossi was third at Silverstone on Sunday in his 300th premier class grand prix.

The 38-year-old, who has finished runner-up the past three seasons, is fourth in the overall standings, 26 points below current leader Andrea Dovizioso.

