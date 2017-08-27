Listen Live Sports

Rosario, Mets hold off Nationals 6-5 in 1st game of twinbill

August 27, 2017
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a five-run lead, cut down the potential tying run at the plate for the final out of a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and pitcher Edwin Jackson pinch running at first base, ex-Met Daniel Murphy sent a sharp grounder into right-center field for a double. When rookie right fielder Travis Taijeron booted the ball, Jackson was waved around third.

Gold Glove center fielder Juan Lagares, quickly backing up Taijeron, grabbed the ball and threw to second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, who relayed a strike to catcher Travis d’Arnaud at the plate in time to get Jackson as he made a headfirst slide.

Rosario fell behind in the count 0-2 against Joe Blanton (2-3) before launching a solo shot to center for his fourth home run.

