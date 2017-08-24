Royals 6, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.311
|Parra dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.343
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Story ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.225
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Cabrera rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.319
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Bonifacio dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Totals
|38
|6
|14
|6
|2
|4
|Colorado
|101
|011
|000—4
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|103—6
|14
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Story (9). LOB_Colorado 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Parra (20), Cain (23). HR_Arenado (29), off Kennedy; Blackmon (30), off Kennedy; Hosmer (21), off Holland. RBIs_Blackmon (79), LeMahieu (53), Arenado (108), Parra (60), Merrifield (57), Cain (41), Hosmer 4 (73). SB_Merrifield (24). SF_Parra.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Arenado, Reynolds 2, Gonzalez 2); Kansas City 3 (Cain, Perez 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Kansas City 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Parra, Blackmon, Gordon, Hosmer. GIDP_Parra, Cain, Gordon.
DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Story); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5
|9
|2
|2
|1
|2
|81
|4.52
|Rusin, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.50
|Neshek, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|1.63
|McGee, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.45
|Holland, L, 2-5, BS, 4-39
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|3.77
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|95
|5.09
|Buchter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|3.44
|Moylan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.37
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.38
|Maurer, W, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-1, Buchter 3-0, Moylan 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:36. A_25,752 (37,903).