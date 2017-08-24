Royals 6, Rockies 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .336 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .313 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .311 Parra dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .343 Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .275 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Story ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .225 Totals 33 4 9 4 5 10

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 2 4 1 0 0 .288 Cain cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Cabrera rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .295 Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 4 1 0 .319 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Bonifacio dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .198 Totals 38 6 14 6 2 4

Colorado 101 011 000—4 9 1 Kansas City 010 010 103—6 14 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Story (9). LOB_Colorado 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Parra (20), Cain (23). HR_Arenado (29), off Kennedy; Blackmon (30), off Kennedy; Hosmer (21), off Holland. RBIs_Blackmon (79), LeMahieu (53), Arenado (108), Parra (60), Merrifield (57), Cain (41), Hosmer 4 (73). SB_Merrifield (24). SF_Parra.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Arenado, Reynolds 2, Gonzalez 2); Kansas City 3 (Cain, Perez 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Parra, Blackmon, Gordon, Hosmer. GIDP_Parra, Cain, Gordon.

DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Story); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 5 9 2 2 1 2 81 4.52 Rusin, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.50 Neshek, H, 14 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 1.63 McGee, H, 16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 24 3.45 Holland, L, 2-5, BS, 4-39 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 23 3.77 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kennedy 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 6 95 5.09 Buchter 1 1 1 1 1 0 29 3.44 Moylan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.37 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.38 Maurer, W, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-1, Buchter 3-0, Moylan 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:36. A_25,752 (37,903).